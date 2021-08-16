Advance Tickets Are on Sale Now For Marvel Studios’ Newest Film ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’

Starting today, fans can purchase movie tickets to Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings to be among the first to watch the film in select theaters on Friday, September 3. Additionally, a brand-new, action-packed TV spot for the movie and an exciting movie clip are now available.

Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

The film also stars Awkwafina (Raya and the Last Dragon) as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy, with Michelle Yeoh (Gunpowder Milkshake) as Ying Nan, and Tony Leung (Infernal Affairs) as Xu Wenwu, Shang-Chi’s father; as well as newcomer Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen (The Undoing), Florian Munteanu (Creed II), Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange, Avengers: Infinity War), Yuen Wah (Kung Fu Hustle), Ronny Chieng (Crazy Rich Asians), Zach Cherry (You), and Dallas Liu (Tekken).

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12) and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. Dave Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay and the screen story is by Dave Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton.

According to box office tracking, the film s long-range tracking to make $35M-$55M domestically in its Labor Day weekend opening. Get your tickets today and let’s get this film to see the higher numbers and get the MCU back on track at the box office. The world premiere is tonight, so expect to see the first reaction here on The DisInsider.

The newest film in phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe opens in theaters on September 3, 2021.

