Hold On To Your Hats Because ‘Spidey and His Amazing Friends’ Has Been Renewed!

5 seconds ago Jordan Simmons

You want the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer?

Well, we’ve got something even better!

It’s only Marvel’s Spidey And His Amazing Friends! Since Tommy Pickles gave it five out of five screwdrivers, it’s been the talk of the playpen, and it just found itself renewed for a second season!

The preschool series follows the adventures of Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales as they team up with other Marvel favourites to learn about friendship, teamwork, helping others – all while beating the heck out of some of Spidey’s most famous bad guys!

The series is one of Disney Junior’s most popular shows. It will return on Wednesday, September 22nd, with seven episodes available on Disney+ and weekly each Friday on Disney Channel and Disney Junior.

Source: Deadline

Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Free Solo’s Alex Honnold Lands New Disney+ Series

1 hour ago Jordan Simmons

Mandalorian Season 3 Begins Filming in September

5 hours ago John Bishop

Disney Stock Stalls Despite Impressive Earnings, The Reason Is Simple

15 hours ago Sean Nyberg

Disney Profits From ‘Deadpool,’ ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and More at Risk at Upcoming Trial

18 hours ago Skyler Shuler

Voice of Young Anna in ‘Frozen II’ to Appear in New Episode of ‘Monsters at Work’

20 hours ago Josh Sharpe

‘Disney’s Broadway Hits at Royal Albert Hall’ Coming to Disney+ in September

20 hours ago Josh Sharpe

Leave a Reply