Hold On To Your Hats Because ‘Spidey and His Amazing Friends’ Has Been Renewed!

You want the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer?

Well, we’ve got something even better!

It’s only Marvel’s Spidey And His Amazing Friends! Since Tommy Pickles gave it five out of five screwdrivers, it’s been the talk of the playpen, and it just found itself renewed for a second season!

The preschool series follows the adventures of Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales as they team up with other Marvel favourites to learn about friendship, teamwork, helping others – all while beating the heck out of some of Spidey’s most famous bad guys!

The series is one of Disney Junior’s most popular shows. It will return on Wednesday, September 22nd, with seven episodes available on Disney+ and weekly each Friday on Disney Channel and Disney Junior.

Source: Deadline

