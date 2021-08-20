Christy Altomare to Replace Laura Osnes in ‘Disney Princess: The Concert Tour’ Amid Vaccination Scandal

Following the recent removal of Laura Osnes from the upcoming Disney Princess: The Concert tour, a new princess performer has filled her role in the show.

Christy Altomare, who was originally scheduled to join the tour in 2022, will instead begin performing this November in Macon, Georgia. Altomare is no stranger to playing princesses. She originated the role of Anya in the Broadway production of Anastasia, based on the 1997 film from Fox Animation Studios. Altomare has also appeared as Sophie in the Off-Broadway production of Mamma Mia! along with productions of Carrie and Spring Awakening.

Laura Osnes was originally attached to the tour, but was removed due to her vaccination status. This is hardly surprising, considering the news of her leaving a one-night show of Crazy for You for the same reason. All cast members will be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in order to be employed in this Disney Princess concert.

Disney Princess: The Concert features a cast made up of several longtime Disney performers including Susan Egan (Meg, Hercules; Belle, Beauty and the Beast), Aisha Jackson (Anna, Frozen), Arielle Jacobs (Jasmine, Aladdin), Courtney Reed (Jasmine, Aladdin), and more. The tour will begin on November 1 in Macon, GA and end April 16, 2022 in Lancaster, PA.

The show is confirmed to feature several classic Disney Princess songs, including “A Whole New World”, “Let It Go”, “Part of Your World”, and “How Far I’ll Go.” To purchase tickets for a performance of the concert, head over to the website here.

Source: Deadline

