New Trailer Released for Disney+ Billie Eilish Concert ‘Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles’

Disney has released the trailer for the upcoming concert film from Singer/Songwriter Billie Eilish that is hitting Disney+ this September.

Filmed at The Hollywood Bowl, Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles is described as a “cinematic concert experience” and will showcase all sixteen songs from her latest album, released on July 30.

Billie Eilish had this to say about the collaboration:

“Disney is incredibly iconic, so to collaborate on something like this is a huge honor. To be able to present my album in this way and dedicate it to the city that I love and grew up in is so exciting to me. I hope you love it.”

The concert is directed by Robert Rodriquez (Spy Kids) and Patrick Osborne (Big Hero 6), featuring a blend of live-action performance and animation which will take “viewers on a dreamlike journey through Billie’s hometown of Los Angeles and its most iconic backdrops”

Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles features the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and world-renowned Brazilian guitarist, Romero Lubambo. It will premiere on Disney+ on Friday, September 3, 2021.

Happier than Ever is the second album to come from Eilish, following 2019’s groundbreaking When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which won her five Grammy Awards. This latest album was co-written, as well as produced, by her brother Finneas O’Connell.

Related