‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trailer Receives Record Number Of Views In Its First 24 Hours

Well, there’s no surprise here…

According to Deadline, in its first 24 hours alone, the first trailer for the highly anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home racked up a total of 355.5 million global views across all platforms! By doing this, it smashed the previous viewership record of 289 million globals held by Avengers: Endgame and set within the same timeframe.

Additionally, within its first 24 hours, the trailer dominated social media by generating a conversation that racked up a total of 4.5 million mentions. However, in its first 12 hours, it racked up 1.96 million mentions alone.

The number of views and mentions are also more than double what the second trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home generated in its first 24 hours (135 million and 2.91 millions, respectively).

Considering that that film is Sony’s highest grossing film to date, the sky seems to be the limit for No Way Home now.

In case you have been living under a rock and missed the trailer, you can check it out down below:

Directed Jon Watts, the film will see the return of Tom Holland as the third iteration of Peter Parker for the third time. Additional cast members confirmed to be returning and reprising their previous roles include Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, J. B. Smoove, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei.

Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina are also confirmed to appear as Electro and Doctor Octopus, though it’s unclear if they will be playing the same versions from previous films or different iterations altogether.

Charlie Cox is rumored to reprise his role as Matt Murdock from Marvel’s Daredevil, though it’s also unclear if this version will be a variant of the previous version.

Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Willem Dafoe, Kirsten Dunst, Emma Stone, and other cast members from the other previously unrelated Spider-Man films are rumored to appear and reprise their roles. And with the Multiverse being at the forefront in this film, it’s extremely likely.

The film’s official synopsis is as follows:

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Barring a delay due to the pandemic, Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released exclusively in theaters on December 17th, 2021.

Source: Deadline

