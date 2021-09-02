Google Chrome Extension SignUp Offers ASL Captions on Four Disney Films on Disney+

A brand new Google Chrome Extension called SignUp is offering ASL captions on Four films on Disney+. The service overlays captions on Frozen, Moana, Zootopia, and the Incredibles.

The service was created by Mariella Satow, who is a senior in high school. An incredible feat for someone so young. She created the extension because many members of the deaf community find that written captions lack vibrancy or aren’t descriptive enough, or are absent from media sites entirely.

Read: ‘Big Shot’ Season 2 Officially Confirmed at Disney+

In a 2017 study, 80% of children who signed face challenges with reading – making written captions inaccessible. According to SignUp, the extension will also be used as a learning tool for ASL students. The site has seen positive feedback with tens of thousands of visitors to the website alone. The service hopes to add more movies in the future including The Little Mermaid and The Nightmare Before Christmas. asking for donations to their GoFundMe page to make that happen.

To add the extension click on one of the download buttons in the Google Chrome Browser and they will take you to the download page. Alternatively, you can access the extension on the Google Chrome Extension store by searching ‘SignUp.’ Viewers can adjust the size and location of the ASL captions, which will sync up with the movie.

With money raised through crowdfunding, Satow hopes to hire more interpreters; advertise on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok; expand to Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services; and develop a mobile/tablet version.

You can request a movie and/or make a donation to help SignUp and the ASL community.