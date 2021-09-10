BREAKING: Disneyland Announces Brand New Ticketed Holiday Event ‘Disney Merriest Nites’ Coming This November

Disneyland has just made a major announcement regarding their 2021 Holiday offerings. A brand new Disneyland Holiday Event ‘Disney Merriest Nites’ will be coming to Disneyland in Anaheim California this November and December.

Here is the announcement from Disneyland:

ANAHEIM, Calif. (September 10, 2021) – Magic is here with Holidays at the Disneyland Resort, and this year Mickey Mouse and his friends are hosting Disney Merriest Nites, the first after-hours holiday party at Disneyland Park.

For family fun with limited capacity, the all-new Disney Merriest Nites holiday party will be offered as a separate-ticket event at Disneyland on five select nights in November and December. Disney Merriest Nites tickets will be sold for events on Nov. 11, Nov. 16, Nov. 30, Dec. 7 and Dec. 9. Tickets will be available for purchase beginning Sept. 14, 2021, no earlier than 9 a.m., on Disneyland.com and the Disneyland app.

At Disney Merriest Nites, Mickey Mouse has invited his friends to help host six themed parties within one giant celebration throughout Disneyland park. Families and guests of all ages who are attending this event can enjoy enhanced holiday décor, seasonal entertainment, and specialty food and beverage offerings themed to each party during the event.

As the host of the party, Mickey Mouse will welcome guests on Main Street, U.S.A. in Victorian flair, and Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy and their friends join in the fun, traveling in a special coach with Christmas carol sing-alongs, Muppet antics, and a few chickens! Over in New Orleans Square, Princess Tiana will welcome guests to celebrate Noel with a bayou-inspired celebration. Guests visiting Frontierland will see Miguel from the Disney•Pixar film “Coco” wishing everyone Feliz Navidad for a jolly fiesta. Three more character-hosted holiday parties await guests with a tropical party hosted by Lilo & Stitch in Adventureland, a wintertime celebration with Elsa in Fantasyland, and Buzz Lightyear taking the holidays to new heights over in Tomorrowland.

Special event merchandise will be available in Disneyland Park. Additional seasonal merchandise will be available throughout the Resort.

Guests may add to their holiday wardrobes with seasonal attire and accessories, and find novelty items such as pins, plush and decorative items to continue the festivities at home.

For guests looking to taste the treats of the holiday season, multiple food and beverage locations will offer specialty items for purchase as well as party-themed offerings.

At Disneyland Park

In addition to the parties being hosted by Mickey Mouse and friends, guests also will enjoy the classic sights, sounds and flavors of Holidays at the Disneyland Resort. Upon entering Disneyland guests will be greeted by a magnificent 60-foot-tall Christmas tree on Main Street, U.S.A., decorated with nearly 1,800 ornaments. The classic tree is an iconic symbol of Holidays at Disneyland Resort, as well as an ideal location for holiday photos. At the entrance to Fantasyland, the holiday magic will shine brightly each evening when Sleeping Beauty’s Winter Castle begins to sparkle with light and music fills the air illuminating the night in an enchanted wintertime spectacle. Returning for the season, guests will again see “A Christmas Fantasy” Parade * and some favorite Disney characters and princesses throughout the park, dressed in their seasonal finest – with a few surprises this year.

Additionally, seasonal transformations will once again resonate holiday cheer at “it’s a small world” Holiday and Haunted Mansion Holiday.

‘its a Small World’ Decorated For The Holidays at Disneyland

Highlights of Disney Merriest Nites

