RUMOR: There’s A Live Action ‘Marvel Zombies’ Project In The Pipeline

It’s been less than a week since zombies made their MCU debut in the latest episode of Marvel’s What If…?; however, we may have not seen the last of them.

According to newsletter recently released by infamous comic book writer Mark Millar, Marvel Studios might also be working on a live action project with them.

Millar famously helped create the original Marvel Zombies limited event series alongside Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead) and Sean Phillips. In his newsletter, he not only offers his thoughts on Marvel’s animated iteration of the characters though. He writes, “[there’s] a little live-action Marvel Zombies further down the line, but you never heard that from me.”

He also prefaces the claim by saying, “If my sources are correct.”

Could he be telling the truth? Sure. But, as always, we urge you to take this news with a grain of salt because we won’t know for sure until Marvel Studios confirms it themselves.

For those who are not familiar with the original comic book, it differs greatly from the story that What If…? told. While the episode shows the virus originating from the Quantum Realm, in Millar, Kirkman, and Phillips’ comic, it actually comes from a parrallel dimension.

After being discovered and unleashed by an alternate version of the Ultimate Fantastic Four‘s Reed Richards, it transforms heroes and villains alike into flesh-eating zombies. Unlike traditional walkers though, they can still think and talk like themselves. They’re also aware that what they are doing is wrong. They just can’t stop because of the insatiable need to satisfy their hunger.

The series features zombified version of Spider-Man, Captain America, and even Wolverine! However, it also features a bounty hunter Howard the Duck who attempts to clean up the mess with the help of Machine Man.

Could a live action project explore the previously written story, or expand upon the one hypothetical we’ve already witnessed? We’ll just have to wait and see.

