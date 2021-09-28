New Details Unveiled About Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ Series

Multiverse aside, Marvel’s Cinematic Universe of heroes has a lot to deal with over the next few years. Once the hype from Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness wear off, all eyes will undoubtedly be on Secret Invasion.

Aside from Kevin Feige calling it, “arguably the biggest crossover comic event in the last 20 years [next to Civil War],” revelations made during the series could change everything we know about the world forever.

While we’ll just have to wait for the series to drop – or even a trailer – before we can officially begin to dissect things, our friends over Murphy’s Multiverse have stumbled upon some promising information about the secretive series.

Even though it’s still unclear who Kingsley Ben-Adir will be playing in the series, the site claims that he will, in fact, be the Skrull antagonist and have a connection to Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos. Whether or not they are brothers or old friends remains to be seen; nevertheless a vast majority of the series will feature his character up against Talos and Nick Fury.

Given that small tidbit of information, the site goes on to speculate that he could be playing a Skrull by the name of Paibok. That assumption is solely based on the fact that Talos fought in the Kree-Skrull War, and that the two could have served together.

One other idea is that Ben-Adir could be playing the Skrull Kl’rt. Most comic fans know him better as Super Skrull. A major adversary for the Fantastic Four, it is possible that Marvel is actually setting him to be a major player later on in the franchise, similar to how Jonathan Major’s Kang was set up in Loki. We may just meet him without any of his powers.

Additionally, the site claims that Killian Scott will be one of Ben-Adir’s henchmen. That means most likely he’ll be a Skrull too.

Keep in mind that the series is still in its early stages of production and that anything can change. Not to mention, because Marvel is so tight-lipped, we won’t know about any of this for sure until the series finally drops next year.

For those unfamiliar with the popular Secret Invasion crossover event in which the series will be based on, it chronicles the discovery that a secret sect of Skrulls plot to take over the world by slowly infiltrating, impersonating, and replacing people at every level of life on Earth including The Avengers.

As you might imagine, the show will create major trust issues…

Currently, aside from Ben-Adir, Scott, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman there have been no other actors or characters from the MCU confirmed to appear. That could change soon.

Source: Murphy’s Multiverse