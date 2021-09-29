‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Hitting Disney+ December 29

Disney+ announced today that The Book of Boba Fett, the new Lucasfilm series teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, will premiere on Wednesday, December 29, exclusively on the streaming service. Disney+ also debuted the official poster for the series.

The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the Galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer. The series is directed by Robert Rodriguez, who is also the creative lead on the project, as well as Peyton Reed, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Bryce Dallas Howard, all returning from directing duties on The Mandalorian.