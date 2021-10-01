Disney Channel Officially Renews ‘Raven’s Home’ For a Fifth Season

Disney Channel has officially renewed the That’s So Raven spin-off Raven’s Home for a fifth season. The series, which stars Raven Symoné and Isaac Ryan Brown, is set to begin production on November 1 in Los Angeles. The new season will also feature several changes in front and behind the camera.

Rondell Sheridan returns to the television franchise as Victor Baxter, Raven’s easygoing and loveable dad. Also joining the upcoming season’s cast are Mykal-Michelle Harris (mixed-ish) as Raven’s young cousin Alice; Felix Avitia (Gamers Guide to Pretty Much Everything) as Neil, Victor’s neighbor and Booker’s high school classmate; and Emmy Liu-Wang (Broadway’s Annie) as Ivy, a young neighbor who babysits Alice.

The series follows Raven and Chelsea, who are now divorced single mothers raising their two separate families in one chaotic, but fun

household full of friends. When one of Raven’s kids begins to show signs that they have inherited her trait of catching glimpses of the future, the already

hectic household gets turned upside down, keeping even Raven on her toes.

The new season’s storyline moves to San Francisco has resulted in the departure of several series regulars, Navia Robinson (Nia), Jason Maybaum (Levi), Sky Katz (Tess), and Anneliese van der Pol (Chelsea).

Scott Thomas and Elinoff will rejoin Symoné as executive producers alongside Anthony C. Hill. Developed by Thomas and Elinoff, Raven’s Home was created by That’s So Raven creators Michael Poryes and Susan Sherman, is a production of It’s a Laugh Productions, Inc., and carries a TV-G parental guideline.

Earlier this year, we sat down with Raven’s Home star Isaac Ryan Brown and asked him if he heard if he was coming back for a fifth season, he played coy, but we knew he couldn’t say much, but it was obvious in his response that more was on the way:

I mean, I’ll be super excited if it happens. You know, the fourth season was a really emotional season for me and my cast. It all made us come closer together. But if we get a fifth season, it’ll be fantastic. I don’t know. You have to wait and see. I think you may know more than I do.

Raven’s Home will return to Disney Channel with a new season sometime next year.