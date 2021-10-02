Billie Eilish to Play Sally at ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Concert Event

Music superstar Billie Eilish is heading to Halloweentown, as she will be playing the role of Sally for a live-to-film concert event of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. The event will take place later this month, where Eilish will perform “Sally’s Song”.

Composer Danny Elfman returns as Jack Skellington, with Ken Page returning as Oogie Boogie, and “Weird Al” Yankovic as Lock. Conductor John Mauceri will lead a full orchestra for the concerts, which features the artists involved singing alongside their big-screen counterparts in sync with the film. Elfman took to Twitter to share Billie Eilish’s involvement.

It’s my pleasure to announce that special guest star @billieeilish will be joining the nightmare gang to sing Sally for our upcoming “Nightmare Before Christmas” shows at the Banc of California Stadium. https://t.co/AkSxZA2OQg — Danny Elfman (@dannyelfman) October 1, 2021

The Halloween event takes place on October 29th with a family-friendly early show on October 31st at Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium. The concert, the first-ever film music event held at Banc of California Stadium, will also include pre-show activities like a costume contest and trick-or-treating. Tickets to the event are available online now on Vivid Seats.

Released just days before Halloween in 1993, The Nightmare Before Christmas tells the story of the misadventures of Jack Skellington, Halloweentown’s beloved pumpkin king, who has become bored with the same annual routine of frightening people in the “real world.” When Jack accidentally stumbles on Christmastown, all bright colors and warm spirits, he gets a new lease on life — he plots to bring Christmas under his control by kidnapping Santa Claus and taking over the role. But Jack soon discovers even the best-laid plans of mice and skeleton men can go seriously awry.

The Halloween movie… and yes, it is a Halloween movie, not a Christmas movie, that was confirmed by the director back in 2018, has become a pop culture phenomenon, with Disney celebrating the film with several re-releases, a massive array of products, and even a dark ride at Disneyland (every year, as they retheme the Haunted Mansion with that of characters and scenes from the film).



