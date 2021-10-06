‘What If…?’ Director Reveals Star Lord T’Challa Spin-Off Was in Development

Marvel Studios’ What If…? just released their season finale on Disney+. While a second season is on the way next year, according to series’ director Bryan Andrews revealed that a spin-off series centered on Chadwick Boseman’s Star Lord T’Challa was in development.

Andrews discussed the proposed spin-off with Variety alongside What If…? creator A.C. Bradley:

“Chadwick [Boseman] had recorded his Star Lord T’Challa stuff early,” said Andrews. “But we had those later episodes that he appeared in sporadically, and it was a long stretch before we got him [again]. And it was not long after the final recording that he passed. I think it was maybe just a few months, or a month. None of us knew, obviously. But, um, we got him in time to have everything [for Season 1]. I think he was also trying to make an effort because T’Challa was so important to him — and also this new version of Star Lord T’Challa was so important to him. He dug it. I don’t know if he knew this, but there was planning to have Star Lord T’Challa spin off into his own show with that universe and that crew and that whole thing. We were all very excited. We know he would have loved it, too. And then, you know, he passed, and so all that’s in limbo. So, who knows? Maybe one day.”

Chadwick Boseman, sadly lost his battle with cancer last Summer. Marvel Studios is keeping quiet on how they will move forward on the Black Panther franchise without Boseman, so, one would assume they will be doing the same with his character on the animation side of things. It is unknown if Star Lord T’Challa will appear in What If…? season two.

Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, What If… ? features fan-favorite characters, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor, and more. The new series, directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley as head writer, features signature MCU action with a curious twist.

Returning from the big screen to voice their iconic characters are Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Hayley Atwell as Agent Peggy Carter, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Neal McDonough as Dum Dum Dugan, Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Taika Waititi as Korg, Toby Jones as Arnim Zola, Djimon Hounsou as Korath, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, Michael Rooker as Yondu, and Jeffery Wright voicing the Watcher.

All episodes are available to stream on Disney+.