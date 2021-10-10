‘Shang-Chi’ Hits The $400 Million Mark As ‘Venom 2’ Oozes Towards $200 Million In Its Second Week

Sure there was a new James Bond movie that hit theaters this weekend, but even though that “won” the box office, there were two other, not-so-new films that continued to make an impressive profit.



The first was Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Not only has the film been in theaters for more than a month, it’ll be on Disney+ in a little over another month. Despite that, people all over the world are still flocking to see it and its $400 million is proof of that.



Although it only made a mere $4.2 million domestically, it made just enough overseas to cross the $400 million threshold and become what Forbes calls “the first pandemic-era Hollywood movie to do so without a big boost from China.”



It’s not a massive achievement, but considering the ongoing struggle Hollywood is having to get people back into theaters and to generate the same numbers they did pre-COVID, it’s a start.



Next up, the other (now) MCU movie to taste success this weekend was Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The joint Marvel/Sony venture didn’t’ make nearly as much as it did last week – a mere $32.5 million – but, considering that it’s only been in theaters for 10 days, it’s well on its way towards $200 million. It’s current global gross is $143 million.

SOURCE: Forbes