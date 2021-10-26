Alan Tudyk Voicing Pico the Toucan in ‘Encanto’

Alan Tudyk is continuing his Disney voice role dominance. The actor will voice Pico the Toucan in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ newest animated film Encanto. Director Jared Bush confirmed the news today, “So excited to announce the return of one of my favorite people, @DisneyAnimation’s good luck charm himself, @AlanTudyk!! I’ve written him as a weasel and a chicken… but now behold… our enthusiastic… but clueless toucan, Pico!”

For Disney, Tudyk voiced King Candy, the main antagonist of the 2012 animated film, Wreck-It Ralph (for which he won an Annie Award for Voice Acting in a Feature Production), the Duke of Weselton in the 2013 film, Frozen, the Northuldra leader in its 2019 sequel, Frozen II, Alistair Krei in the 2014 film, Big Hero 6 (and its followup series), Duke Weaselton in the 2016 film, Zootopia, Heihei in Moana, KnowsMore in Ralph Breaks the Internet, and Tuk Tuk in Raya and the Last Dragon, released earlier this year.

His other works with Disney include additional voices in Phineas and Ferb and voicing Ludo and River Butterfly in the Disney Channel/Disney XD animated series Star vs. the Forces of Evil, and Iago in the 2019 live-action adaptation of Aladdin. He also portrayed K-2SO in the 2016 Star Wars film, Rogue One, and will portray the character again in an untitled Rogue One series. He currently plays Ellroy Basso in The Rookie. He also voiced the House of Tomorrow’s A.I., in the Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse episode of the same name, and Arcade in M.O.D.O.K.

Up next for Tudyk, he will appear in the Disney+ live-action adaptation of Peter Pan, Peter Pan & Wendy, as Mr. Darling.

The film tells the tale of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family who live in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. Each child has been blessed with a magic gift unique to them—each child except Mirabel. But when the family’s home is threatened, Mirabel may be their only hope. The voice cast also includes Stephanie Beatriz as Mirabel; María Cecilia Botero as Mirabel’s grandmother Alma aka Abuela; John Leguizamo as Mirabel’s estranged Uncle Bruno; Angie Cepeda and Wilmer Valderrama as Mirabel’s parents, Julieta and Agustín; and Diane Guererro and Jessica Darrow as Mirabel’s sisters, Isabela and Luisa. Also lending their voices are Carolina Gaitán and Mauro Castillo as Mirabel’s aunt and uncle, Pepa, and Félix; and Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz and Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Mirabel’s cousins Dolores, Camilo, and Antonio, respectively.

Encanto features all-new songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, Moana) and is directed by Jared Bush (co-director Zootopia) and Byron Howard (Zootopia, Tangled), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez), and produced by Yvett Merino, p.g.a. and Clark Spencer, p.g.a. Castro Smith and Bush are screenwriters on the film. Germaine Franco composed the original score. Walt Disney Animation Studios’

Encanto opens in theaters on November 24, 2021.