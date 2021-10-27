‘Lightyear’ is a Movie Set Within The ‘Toy Story’ Franchise

Earlier Today, Pixar Animation Studios treated us with the first teaser trailer for Lightyear, a movie centered on the character Buzz Lightyear, who would become the popular toy in the Toy Story franchise. Now, thanks to a new interview with director Angus MacLane, we have some cool new details on the project.

While speaking with Fandango, MacClane revealed how this unique movie came to be:

“‘What was the movie that Andy saw when we made Toy Story?’ Lightyear director Angus MacLane always wondered, ‘Why don’t we just make that movie?’”

It will be interesting to see more from this film and what other characters are expected to appear. My co-editor-in-chief Skyler Shuler revealed during a recent episode of our podcast The DisInsider Show that Buzz’s arch nemesis Zurg would appear and that characters from the popular animated series Buzz Lightyear of Star Command could also appear. As of now, we wait for those rumors to be confirmed. Check out Fandango’s full interview with Angus MacLane as he revealed a lot of neat things about the upcoming film.

Chris Evans (Knives Out, Avengers: Endgame) lends his voice to Buzz, taking over the reigns from Tim Allen, who voiced him in the four Toy Story films and various shorts. Patrick Warburton (Family Guy) voiced the character in Buzz Lightyear of Star Command. “The phrase ‘a dream come true’ gets thrown around a lot, but I’ve never meant it more in my life. Anyone who knows me knows that my love for animated films runs deep. I can’t believe that I get to be a part of the Pixar family and work with these truly brilliant artists who tell stories unlike anyone else. Watching them work is nothing short of magic. I pinch myself every day.” Evans said in a press release.

Annie Award-winning director and veteran Pixar animator Angus MacLane, who co-directed 2016’s Finding Dory, helms Lightyear. Galyn Susman (Toy Story That Time Forgot short) produces.

Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear, an original feature film releasing June 17, 2022.