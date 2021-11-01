Report: Darth Maul to Return to Star Wars Animation

According to Jordan Maison, the rumored show could fill in gaps in Star Wars storytelling regarding the erstwhile Sith Lord….

Wait. What?

Firstly. Talk about a piece I wasn’t quite expecting on the day we received a teaser for The Book of Boba Fett.

Fantastic stuff, really, too; that’s especially so coming from Jordan Maison of Cinelinx – a MUST-follow on Twitter, btw.

More Maul? Maison Says So

In an exclusive earlier today, Jordan wrote:

Darth Maul in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Image: Lucasfilm.

According to multiple sources, it looks like a new Star Wars animated series is already in the works that could fill in some Crimson Dawn/Darth Maul gaps… About a month ago, I heard from a source that voice recording was underway for a new—as yet unannounced—Star Wars animated series was going down. This, along [with] a second source, informed me familiar Star Wars voice actors Dee Bradley Baker, Matt Lanter, and Sam Witwer were recording….something.

“I couldn’t pin down WHAT they were recording for (whether for another Bad Batch season or something else), so I just kind of let it sit and was hoping to get more information later,” added Maison. “Thankfully, that’s come in from a pair of independent sources who tell me that DARTH MAUL will be the focus of a new animated series.”

Where We Left Him

Sith apprentice Darth Maul battles padawan Obi-Wan Kenobi and Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn. Image: Lucasfilm.

Meanwhile, the last we saw Maul on television, he escaped Ahsoka Tano as the former Sith, and former Jedi worked to outdistance the aftermath of Order 66 and the Seige of Mandalore.

Moreover, one of Maison’s sources points to the period between this escape and Maul’s appearance in Solo: A Star Wars Story as the setting for the rumored series.

To wit, the Star Wars scribe postulated, “It could potentially go beyond Solo and showcase how Maul lost power and wound up alone and where we found him in Star Wars Rebels.”

More Witwer, Please (and Thank You)

Kenobi finally defeats Maul in Star Wars Rebels. Image: Disney/Lucasfilm

Hey, I am all for more, Maul. Each time he arrives on the scene, the final duel between the Son of Dathomir and Qui-Gon Jinn’s apprentice becomes that much more powerful.

Finally, Witwer is one of the most underrated creatives in all of the Star Wars galaxy, and having him return to voice the Zabrak assassin is something to look forward to soon.