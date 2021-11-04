Gael Garcia Bernal Cast in Marvel Studios’ Disney+ Halloween Special

The Wrap has exclusively learned that Gael Garcia Bernal, who recently starred in M. Night Shyamalan’s Old and Pablo Larrain’s Ema, will be starring as the lead in an Untitled Marvel Studios Halloween Special set to release exclusively on Disney+.

Read: Marvel Studios ‘Werewolf By Night’ Casting a Latino Lead

Earlier this year, it was reported that Marvel was looking for a Latino lead for their special, assumptively based on Werewolf by Night, and now it looks like their search has stopped with Bernal, likely playing the special’s main character. It is not clear whether or not he will be playing Jake Gomez or Jack Russell, which were the two iterations of Werewolf by Night‘s comic runs, or even if the special is based on Werewolf by Night at all, but The Wrap’s sources have confirmed it will be Werewolf-based. One can then assume Marvel is adapting the comic run.

Production will be starting in 2022, though it’s also not clear if the special will indeed premiere in time for the 2022 Halloween Season or in 2023, though we may know more about the special on Disney+ Day next Friday. We do know that Marvel Studios is currently filming their Guardians of the Galaxy-themed Christmas special set to release next year, in conjunction with Vol. 3, so would Werewolf by Night tie into any future project Marvel may be developing? Blade perhaps? I may be getting ahead of myself here…

However, from the looks of its Halloween/Werewolf theme, this could very well be Marvel Studios’ first *true* venture into Horror? Disney+ has allowed Marvel Studios to experiment more with different genres and forms of television that a theatrical film may not do, so a Werewolf by Night special would definitely be very interesting.