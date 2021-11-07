Jennifer Beals Confirmed for The Book of Boba Fett

The actor best known for Flashdance will next perform in the Star Wars galaxy….

Wait, what? Stop the vid. Is that? Jennifer Beals?

Jennifer Beals in Flashdance

In The Book of Boba Fett?

Jennifer Beals in The Book of Boba Fett

A Confirmed Beals

This, my fellow nerds, is confirmed. So sayeth, Deadline.

Rosy Cordero posted:

Jennifer Beals in Taken. Image: IMDB.

Jennifer Beals will be portraying a Twi’lek in the Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett, Deadline has confirmed. Specifics regarding her character are being kept under wraps. Beals made her surprising debut in the series’ trailer debut on Monday.

Disney+ teased the new series, posting:

“The Book of Boba Fett,” a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of “The Mandalorian,” finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

A Few More Views

And the official media site included the above photo in the first six photos released for the show.











Deadline also reminded readers, “Beals is coming off the Showtime series The L Word: Generation Q, which she both stars in and executive produces. She recently wrapped production on the upcoming Netflix film Luckiest Girl Alive opposite Mila Kunis.”

Meanwhile, The Book of Boba Fett remains set to debut on Disney+ on December 29.

Check out the full trailer, below:

Related