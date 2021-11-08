Marvel Studios’ ‘Eternals’ Opens With $161.7 Million Worldwide

Marvel Studios’ Eternals opened this week and the financial results from the box office were once again impressive all things considered. The Chloe Zhao-directed film opened at number one at the box office in all key markets or an estimated $161.7 million global weekend. Domestically, the film earned $71.0 million.

Eternals joins fellow 2021 MCU films Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as they collectively account for three of the top four pandemic era opening weekends.

Internationally, Eternals earned an additional $90.7 million in its opening weekend. It marks the highest opening weekend during the pandemic era in Italy, Brazil, and Hong Kong, and the second-highest opening weekend during the pandemic era in Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Sweden, Argentina, Central America, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Paraguay, and Uruguay. It also marks the highest opening weekend for a non-local film during the pandemic era in Korea. Eternals will open in Russia today and this weekend in Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates.

When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.

The outstanding ensemble cast also includes Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, with Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, with Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena.

Chloé Zhao directs the film, and Kevin Feige and Nate Moore are the producers, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Kevin de la Noy serving as executive producers. The story is by Ryan Firpo & Matthew K. Firpo, and the screenplay is by Chloé Zhao and Chloé Zhao & Patrick Burleigh.

Marvel Studios’ Eternals is now in theaters.

