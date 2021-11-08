‘Raya and The Last Dragon’ Writer Qui Nguyen Working on a Marvel Studios Project

Screenwriter Qui Nguyen has had quite a year, his Disney animated film Raya and the Last Dragon debuted earlier this year to rave reviews. The studio liked what Nguyen had done so much he was tapped to reteam with Raya director Don Hall on Disney Animation Studios’ next movie Searcher Clade (which I have been told already has a new title). Well, the Walt Disney Company wants to continue working with Nguyen.

According to his bio at Geffen Playhouse, Nguyen seems to have worked on a television project with Marvel Studios. The writer also listed Marvel Studios in his Twitter bio, which you can take a look at below.

Image taken from Murphy’s Multiverse

Read: Disney+ To Upgrade 13 MCU Movies With IMAX Ratio

With Qui Nguyen’s previous work with Disney Animation Studios, one could assume that the project he worked on is season two of What If…?, which is set to debut next year. Another guess could be one of the live-action series, but with so much in development and in various stages of production it is hard to say what that project could be. As of now, Nguyen’s IMDB page doesn’t list any Marvel projects in his filmography.

Qui Nguyen is a playwright, television and film writer, and co-founder of the Obie Award-winning Vampire Cowboys of NYC. Scripts include Vietgone (2016 Steinberg Award, 2016 LADCC Ted Schmidt New Play Award, 2016 Kennedy Prize Finalist); Poor Yella Rednecks; She Kills Monsters (2013 AATE Distinguished Play Award); Soul Samurai (2009 GLAAD Media Award nom); Begets; Krunk Fu Battle Battle; and the critically acclaimed Vampire Cowboys productions of The Inexplicable Redemption of Agent G, Alice in Slasherland, Fight Girl Battle World, Men of Steel, and Living Dead in Denmark.

Related