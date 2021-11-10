Henry Cavill Really Wants To Play Captain Britain

As we all know, there are a multitude of projects in development at Marvel Studios. Some of which have been announced, and others which haven’t.

We also know that being completely straightforward with the company about wanting to be in a movie yields great results. Just look at Simu Liu and Mahershala Ali, who literally manifested each of their own presences in the world’s most popular franchise.

Whether or not there is indeed a Captain Britain project development, it looks like there’s one actor who’s all but ready to take on that mantle.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Superman himself, Henry Cavill did not hesitate to say that he’d love to play the character in the MCU.

“I’m never going to say a Marvel character that is already being played by someone else because everyone’s doing such an amazing job,” he told the outlet.

He added, “However, I have the internet and I have seen the various rumors about Captain Britain and that would be loads of fun to do a cool, modernized version of that — like the way they modernized Captain America. There’s something fun about that, and I do love being British.”

While the Multiverse’s Captain Carter has quelled any requests or speculation that a Captain Britain is in the cards at Marvel, it would not be surprising to see the character appear in some iteration in the near future, especially with Dane Whitman’s Black Knight definitely on the way. The two are known associates in the comics.

As always, we’ll just have to see what happens.

SOURCE: THR

Related