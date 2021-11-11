Exclusive: Taika Waititi to Voice a Character in Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’

The most in-demand actor, writer, director in Hollywood just got busier. According to sources, we have learned that Taika Waititi (Thor: Love and Thunder, The Mandalorian) has a role in Pixar Animation Studios’ highly-anticipated Toy Story spin-off Lightyear.

Taika Waititi’s role is being kept under wraps, however, the role is being described as a “Sidekick to Buzz Lightyear”. We can confirm the role is not for Zurg, who we can confirm makes an appearance in the film.

Read: Exclusive: Taika Waititi to Direct Disney’s ‘Tower of Terror’

The sci-fi action-adventure presents the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy, introducing the legendary Space Ranger who would win generations of fans.

Chris Evans (Knives Out, Avengers: Endgame) lends his voice to Buzz. “The phrase ‘a dream come true’ gets thrown around a lot, but I’ve never meant it more in my life,” says Evans. “Anyone who knows me knows that my love for animated films runs deep. I can’t believe that I get to be a part of the Pixar family and work with these truly brilliant artists who tell stories unlike anyone else. Watching them work is nothing short of magic. I pinch myself every day.”

Annie Award-winning director and veteran Pixar animator Angus MacLane, who co-directed 2016’s Finding Dory, helms Lightyear. Galyn Susman (Toy Story That Time Forgot short) produces. Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear, an original feature film releasing June 17, 2022.

Taika Waititi has become a mainstay for The Walt Disney Company. For Disney, he was a screenwriter for Moana. Over at Marvel Studios, he directed the post-credits scene in Doctor Strange, and he directed Thor: Ragnarok, in which he also played Korg and provided motion capture for Surtur and Hulk. He reprised his role as Korg in Avengers: Endgame and What If…?. He recently completed filming on Thor: Love and Thunder. Over at Searchlight Pictures he directed, wrote, and produced Jojo Rabbit, his next movie for the studio Next Goal Wins debuts next year. In addition, he played Antwan in Free Guy. At Lucasfilm, he directed episodes of The Mandalorian, in which he also played the role of IG-11, and is set to direct a currently-untitled Star Wars film.

Related