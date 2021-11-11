Rap Movie ‘World’s Best’ Coming to Disney+

Jamie King (Jessica Jones) and Utkarsh Ambudkar (Mulan, Free Guy) have written a coming-of-age rap movie World’s Best.

The film follows Raj Patel, who lives with his mother and feels under pressure for her approval. His father is dead, but Raj has made his dad his imaginary friend. Raj is an expert at math, so much so that he takes math classes with the 11th graders, and is expected to lead the upcoming Mathlympics Competition to victory. But Raj is secretly obsessed with his father’s dream of becoming a rap musician, and (under his ghost-dad’s boastful tutelage) abandons his math studies in an attempt to develop himself as a rapper. Raj almost splits his focus into far too many different areas, and his attempt to achieve multiple goals in life almost loses him everything, including the respect of his friends.

Read: Disney+ Adds 2.1 Million Subscribers

The studio is currently casting, and a casting call has gone out. The film will begin production next May, and will receive an exclusive release on Disney+.

OPEN CASTING CALL! @DisneyStudios is searching for an actor to play the following character RAJ PATEL described as a "12 years old, #SouthAsian, kind, quick-witted and just pre-puberty" for a film written by @UTKtheINC (who EPs) and Jaimie King.

To submit: https://t.co/qL9JUS2r78 pic.twitter.com/XBV9dIQP7S — CAPE—Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment (@CAPEUSA) November 8, 2021

Thomas Kail and Kate Sullivan will produce alongside Ambudkar. A director on the project has yet to be revealed. There is currently no release date for World’s Best.

Related