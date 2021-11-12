Disney+ Day: ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ and ‘Disenchanted’ Release Dates Announced

On Disney+ Day, it was announced that the highly anticipated sequel to Enchanted and the reboot of Cheaper by the Dozen would release next year.

The Cheaper by the Dozen reboot, written by Kenya Barris and Jennifer Rice-Genzuk Henry, and directed by Gail Lerner is set to release in March of 2022, with Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union playing a multiracial blended family of 12 navigating their home life. The film is based on the popular book of the same name by Frank B. Gilbreth Jr. and Ernestine Gilbert Crarey and has already been adapted twice by Twentieth Century fox, in 1950, with Clifton Webb and Myrna Loy playing the couple, and in 2003 with Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt. Both adaptations led to a sequel in 1952, and 2005 respectively.

Disenchanted is the sequel to the 2007 film Enchanted, and will see Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey reprise their roles as Giselle and Robert respectively. The Adam Shankman directed film will be released on Disney+ exclusively in the fall of 2022, and will also star Idina Menzel, James Mardsen, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays, Maya Rudolph, and Oscar Nunez.

Source: Deadline

Related