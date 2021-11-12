Disney Unveils First Look at ‘Tiana’ Series

Fan-favourite Disney Princess Tiana will be getting her first adventure since 2009 in the form of a new animated series coming exclusively to Disney+!
Tiana will follow the newly crowned Princess of Maldonia in a new adventure, but her New Orleans past isn’t far behind her. The series will be the first solo outing for Princess Tiana, who first appeared in The Princess and the Frog and made a cameo appearance alongside her fellow Disney Princesses in 2018’s Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-it Ralph 2.
The musical series will be written and directed by Stella Meghie (Grown-ish) and will be available to stream in 2023.
