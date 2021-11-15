Mickey’s Toontown At Disneyland To Be Reimagined And To Be Reopened In Early 2023

We have some exciting news coming from the Disneyland Resort.

A newly reimagined Mickey’s Toontown will reopen at Disneyland Park early in 2023. This newly reimagined land will open in conjunction with the highly anticipated Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. This was announced by Josh D’Amaro at the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) Expo.

Image: Disney Parks

The idea behind the transformation is to have a place for families with young children to have a place to relax for kids young and old. The new Mickey’s Toontown will feature new play experiences and open, grassy play spaces for everyone to unwind. The land will have landscaping that will promote family play and also parental relaxation.

“We are so excited to leverage Disney’s powerful brand, develop new stories and share even more magical experiences with our guests,” said D’Amaro. “The newly reimagined Mickey’s Toontown will be a welcoming place where families and younger guests can connect and play together in fun new ways.”

One of the additions to the new Toontown will be CenTOONial Park, this will be the first thing you see as you enter the newly imagined land. The park will feature two new interactive play spaces for kids of all ages. At the center of CenTOONial Park, a fountain will be featured, which will also become a center icon for Mickey’s Toontown.

In addition to the park for the reopening of Toontown , the highly anticipated Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway west coast version will become the featured and main attraction for the new Toontown. It is about time that there is a dark ride attraction featuring the main mouse himself in Walt’s original park.

Mickey’s Toontown will close in March of 2022 to begin creating these all-new experiences. Stick with us here at The Disinsider as we follow along with this amazing process.

Related