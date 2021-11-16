Karen Gillan To Star In A New Animated Musical Series For Disney+

Disney+ Day may have just passed, but it seems as if there are still announcements being made.

Today, Deadline reported that a new animated musical series is currently in the works for the streamer and that it’s already enlisted Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Karen Gillan to star.

The series ,titled Rhona Who Lives By The River, comes from the mind Emily Kapnek, who previously created the short-lived ABC sitcom Suburgatory. Additionally, Disney Legend Danny Elfman will contribute the music for the show.

Both Gillan and Elfman will also produce.

Rhona Who Lives by the River will follows the adventures of a young woman named Rhona #3 (Gillan), who is numbered as such because she’s the third-most-interesting Rhona in a small Scottish town. When she developed pinkeye from a nearby well, however, she develops the ability to make her own wishes come true leading her to a more interesting life.

In a statement made to the press today Disney’s President of Branded Television Ayo Davis praised Gillan and Kapnek for joining forces again for a truly original story. She said, “[Karen and Emily] are exceptional at creating characters that embody powerful moments of anticipation, humor, and warmth.” The two previously collaborated on another short-lived ABC series titled Selfie.

“Along with Danny,” she continued, “a music visionary who sees all the magic that’s possible in a story, we know that we are in great hands.”

It’s unclear when production on the series will begin, but be sure to follow The DisInsider for future updates and other Disney-centric news!

SOURCE: Deadline

