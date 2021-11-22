20th Century Studios’ ‘The King’s Man’ Tickets go on Sale

Today, advance tickets go on sale at Fandango for 20th Century Studios’ The King’s Man, which opens in U.S. theaters one month from today on December 22. Be among the first to see Matthew Vaughn’s The King’s Man in theaters. Get your tickets today!
Select Cinemark theaters are also hosting a special Superticket event—see an Advanced Screening of “The King’s Man” prior to a live airing of The Game Awards on Thursday, December 9. Purchase tickets for the Cinemark event at www.cinemark.com or on the Cinemark app.
To purchase advance tickets for “The King’s Man” from Fandango visit: https://www.fandango.com/the-kings-man-2021-219514/movie-overview
Read: Searchlight Pictures Debuts New Trailer and Posters For ‘Nightmare Alley’
As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King’s Man.
The King’s Man is directed by Matthew Vaughn and stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, with Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance. Matthew Vaughn, David Reid and Adam Bohling are the producers, and Mark Millar, Dave Gibbons, Stephen Marks, Claudia Vaughn, and Ralph Fiennes serve as executive producers. The King’s Man is based on the comic book “The Secret Service” by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, and the story is by Matthew Vaughn and the screenplay is by Matthew Vaughn & Karl Gajdusek.
More Stories
Searchlight Pictures Debuts New Trailer and Posters For ‘Nightmare Alley’
20th Century’s ‘Boston Strangler’ Film Adds 3 More Actors
Sterling K. Brown to Star in Searchlight’s ‘The Defender’