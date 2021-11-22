D’Amaro Digs In On Disney World’s Galactic Starcruiser

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro shows fans exactly what’s in store for Star Wars fans at Walt Disney World….

It’s just not in the sabacc cards for this guy. Given the credits needed to travel on the Halcyon Starcruiser, it seems unlikely I will be traveling to and from Batuu anytime soon.

However, I am game to make the passenger manifest in the distant future. And in the meantime, I’m pretty pleased to see Disney Parks’ Grand Moff Josh D’Amaro make his way around the galaxy.

Josh Helms the Halcyon

This past weekend, that’ exactly what the Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman did. Thankfully, Disney Parks Blog captured the experience and wrote it up.

This model of the Halcyon starcruiser featuring light-up cabin windows and engines will be available for purchase by guests staying aboard Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, the first-of-its-kind vacation experience debuting March 1, 2022, at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Matt Stroshane, photographer)

“Amid all the excitement and curiosity surrounding the forthcoming Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World Resort, there’s one thing I’m looking forward to the most: lightsaber training,” wrote Jeremy Schoolfield.

“When this first-of-its-kind vacation experience begins welcoming guests aboard the Halcyon starcruiser on March 1, 2022, they’ll finally know what it’s like to feel the Force and wield a lightsaber as they square off against a training remote, similar to Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: A New Hope.

“It’s one of the many immersive activities that comprise this two-night adventure where you’ll see, feel and live Star Wars,” added Schoolfield as an introduction to the video chronicaling his boss’ trip through hyperspace.

And, in true Disney synergy, StarWars.com passed out “31 Things We Learned in an Exclusive Preview of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.”

Choose Your Destiny

My favorite, being No. 12:

12. The choices you make will impact your adventure.

With between 100-500 passengers onboard, the immersion calls for contained chaos and a sense of community as individuals live out their own stories making decisions that impact the experience as a whole. “It is this giant living ecosystem,” [Disney’s Ann Morrow] Johnson says. Only you can choose your destiny.”

Welp, in the meantime, I will see if there are any “Choose Your Own Adventure” books to borrow at the local library.

Until then, daydreams of hyperspace on the Halcyon, abound.

Guests will learn the ways of the Jedi during lightsaber training aboard Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, the first-of-its-kind vacation experience debuting March 1, 2022, at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Disney/Lucasfilm Ltd.)

