Disney TV Animation Expands As It Prepares To Produce More Content

Things are starting to heat up for Disney’s small screen sector of animation.

According to Deadline, the company responsible for the likes of Monsters at Work and Tangled: Before Ever After has added two new employees to its roster to oversee production on new content for Disney+.

Lisa Fragner, who previously worked at both Blue Sky Studios and 20th Century Fox Animation was the first to join the company in April. She quickly went from consulting to becoming the departments Vice President of Development for Disney+.

Elizabeth Waybright Taylor, on the other hand, has been promoted internally. She is now the Vice President of Development for the Disney Channel.

While Fragner has assisted in the booking and purchasing of projects such as the forthcoming films Confessions of an Imaginary Friend and Better Nate Than Ever, as he title suggests, she’ll be in charge of continuing to secure and help produce content for Disney’s streaming platform Disney+.

Taylor on the other hand will do the exact same thing for the wildly successful Disney Channel; she’s already even had a hand in working on the development of projects such as Amphibia, Kiff and Primos.

SOURCE: Deadline

