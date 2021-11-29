New Tom Holland-Led Spider-Man Trilogy in The Works

Tom Holland is coming back for some more Spider-Man movies following Spider-Man: No Way Home. Despite recent comments that Holland would step away from the role in the near future, Sony made sure that was not happening anytime soon.

Amy Pascal revealed in a new interview that this December’s Spider-Man: No Way Home definitely won’t be his last movie as the web-slinger and that three new Spider-Man movies are already in the works and will be a part of the MCU.

“This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel,” Pascal told Fandango. “[This is not] the last Spider-Man movie. We’re getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just isn’t part of… we’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

If you are a listener to our exclusive podcast, The DisInsider Show, late last year, as part of our “Rumor of the Week” segment in episode 26, co-editor-in-chief Derek Cornell revealed that a new deal between Sony and Marvel had been secretly extended stating that Holland’s Peter Parker playing “a pivotal role” in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sadly, that episode had to be deleted, due to content restrictions but thankfully, our friends at TheDirect.com originally reported on it!

Read: The DisInsider Awards 2021 Voting is Now Open

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero’s identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.

Directed by Jon Watts and starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, and Jamie Foxx, Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released in the UK on December 15, 2021, and on December 17, 2021, in North America.

About Post Author Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

Related