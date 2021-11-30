David Dastmalchian Joins 20th Century Studios’ ‘Boston Strangler’

David Dastmalchian (Ant-Man, The Suicide Squad) is the newest actor to join the growing cast of 20th Century Studios’ Boston Strangler.

Dastmalchian joins a talented cast that includes Keira Knightley (Pirates of the Caribbean), Carrie Coon (Ghostbusters: Afterlife), Alessandro Nivola (The Many Saints of Newark), and Chris Cooper (The Amazing Spider-Man 2).

Written and directed by Matt Ruskin, the film will tell the true story of Loretta McLaughlin (Knightley), the first reporter to connect the Boston Strangler’s murders and In an effort to raise awareness about the Strangler’s predatory existence, Loretta suffered through the systematic sexism of the 1960’s. With the help of another reporter named Jean Cole, she was able to push through and shed light on the corrupt system reluctant to pursue the serial killer.

It is unknown, who David Dastmalchian is playing, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, his role is described as a pivotal, undisclosed role. I must say, Dastmalchian does eerily look like like the Boston Strangler, so that would be my guess.

Production is slated to begin next month in Boston, and is set to release later next Fall, just in time for awards season. Ridley Scott (The Last Duel) will produce.

