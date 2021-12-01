Cobie Smulders To Reprise As Maria Hill In ‘Secret Invasion’

Deadline has reported that Cobie Smulders will reprise as Maria Hill in Marvel’s upcoming series Secret Invasion starring Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn.

No word on how substantial her role is but if Nick Fury is at the head, then she’ll have a larger role.

READ: Lin-Manuel Miranda Says “Every song you love in The Animated Little Mermaid is still in The Little Mermaid”

The crossover comic event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years. The project will be a sequel to Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home. It will be an installment of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. series is produced by Marvel Studios and will be released on Disney+.

Secret Invasion is also set to star Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelson, who will reprise their Captain Marvel roles as Nick Fury and the Skrull, Talos. Also set to appear is Emilia Clarke (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Olivia Coleman, Killian Scott (The Commuter), Ben-Adir Kingsley (Noelle), and Christopher McDonald (Happy Gilmore). homas Bezucha and Ali Selim will helm the series, with Kyle Bradstreet showrunnning, writing and executive producing.

There is no release date set for the series, but one could expect a Fall 2022 release on Disney+.

Source: DEADLINE

About Post Author Derek Cornell Derek is an entertainment journalist based out of Los Angeles, California. For the last six years, he has been covering everything in film and television and has written for various news outlets, such as The Cinema Insider, That Hashtag Show, Full Circle Cinema, and is now the Co-Editor-in-Chief of The DisInsider. You can him on Twitter @derekcorneii. See author's posts

Related