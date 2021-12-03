‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Runtime Has Changed, VFX Reportedly Unfinished

We are in the Endgame now.

In less than two weeks, Spider-Man: No Way Home will be in the hands of the world, but most importantly it’ll finally be released for the fans who have been hyped for its release since the rumblings about it centering on the Spider-Verse started sling on the web.

Despite such little time between now and the film’s release, it appears that there are still things being tweaked. For example, according to Collider, the film’s runtime which previously stood at approximately 2 hours and 28 minutes has shifted to approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes. Given the use of the word approximately, you’re probably wondering what the difference is. Well, the site says that the new runtime does not include credits or post-credit scenes.

While credits for most MCU films fall at around the 10 minute mark – because of all those names working hard on the special effects – that would mean at the very least the film will actually be approximately 2 hours and 40 minutes. Unless any of the anticipated post-credit scenes are full-fledged short films ideally the movie can’t be longer that 2 hours and 45 minutes.

With that theorized runtime, Spider-Man: No Way Home will easily be both the longest Spider-Man film in the MCU and the longest Spider-Man film ever made. None of Sony’s previous Spidey films ever even touched the 2 hour and 30 minutes mark.

Speaking of special effects, Collider’s Steven Weintraub also took to Twitter Friday afternoon to mention a small tidbit of information that didn’t fit in the runtime story. That is that the film’s final effects are still being done. More specifically, he says that the final VFX shots won’t be delivered until next week. Talk about cutting it close.

here's a bit of #SpiderManNoWayHome news we didn't put in our run time story.



The movie isn't done yet. The final VFX shots don't get delivered until early next week. They're cutting it close on this one. Happens a lot on big movies.



Final run time wasn't known until recently. pic.twitter.com/xxHZcArQNK — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) December 4, 2021

It does not seem like it’ll impact the film’s release though. Barring the discovery of yet another COVID variant, more widespread lockdowns, and/or World War 3, the highly anticipated threequel is still hitting theaters December 17th.

SOURCE: Collider

Related