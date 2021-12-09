Video Game News: Watch New ‘Star Wars Eclipse’ Cinematic Trailer

Now in development, the official Star Wars YouTube account features the new “Official Cinematic Reveal Trailer”

This is breaking news and I am not sure we were supposed to see it tonight. Or at least we weren’t supposed to see it so early.

Oops! It looks like @LucasfilmGames accidentally posted their trailer early for @Quantic_Dream’s new Star Wars game! It’s been quickly deleted, but keep an eye on #TheGameAwards to see the official premiere! pic.twitter.com/tKhmELTCXI — The Convor Call ✨ Merry Xmas! (@ConvorCall) December 10, 2021

However, check out the new trailer for Star Wars Eclipse – the upcoming game from Quantic Dream.

More reporting on the matter was a little bit easier as I found my footing, thanks to Mollie Damon.

I think high republic is all we know — Mollie Damon (@MollieDamon) December 10, 2021

Yep it just premiered at the game awards 🙂 — Mollie Damon (@MollieDamon) December 10, 2021

😂 https://t.co/sfSFj4CQtg has an article out with a few more things about it — Mollie Damon (@MollieDamon) December 10, 2021

And then another favorite Star Wars friend added:

It was leaked a bit ago because the official Lucasfilm Facebook accidentally posted it prior to the Game Awards premiere! It’s been rumored for a while though – I forget the original source. @JordanMaison may know? — Aubree ✨ Pure Pazaak (@SatelliteTides) December 10, 2021

Anyway, serves me right for trying to have a life. The cat food could’ve waited!

But yes, StarWars.com explained:

With a heart-pounding drumbeat, Lucasfilm Games and Quantic Dream, the award-winning video game studio and publisher, unveiled Star Wars Eclipse with a world premiere cinematic reveal trailer at The Game Awards 2021… As the first video game to be set in the era of The High Republic, the multimedia initiative that launched with publishing earlier this year, Star Wars Eclipse will feature an original story and unique new characters, each with their own paths, abilities, and roles to play in the tapestry of events that could alter the carefully balanced peace in an uncharted section of the Outer Rim.

Meanwhile, the always-on target Jordan Maison said “I told you so” (’cause he did):

I mean, I did tell you we'd see it at #TheGameAwards back in October… #StarWars https://t.co/n7lv7X8aLy — Jordan Maison (@JordanMaison) December 10, 2021

And, of course, Mollie and Alex Damon have a reaction video tee’d up.

New Star Wars video game! Star Wars: Eclipse – set in the High Republic. The look of pure joy while watching the trailer should tell you how we feel but look out for a breakdown video soon! pic.twitter.com/xUVjZs3JXV — Star Wars Explained (@StarWarsExplain) December 10, 2021

I’ll add that here whenever it hits….

