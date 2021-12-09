The DisInsider

Exclusive Daily Disney News

Video Game News: Watch New ‘Star Wars Eclipse’ Cinematic Trailer

John Bishop December 9, 2021 3 min read

Now in development, the official Star Wars YouTube account features the new “Official Cinematic Reveal Trailer”

This is breaking news and I am not sure we were supposed to see it tonight. Or at least we weren’t supposed to see it so early.

However, check out the new trailer for Star Wars Eclipse – the upcoming game from Quantic Dream.

More reporting on the matter was a little bit easier as I found my footing, thanks to Mollie Damon.

And then another favorite Star Wars friend added:

Anyway, serves me right for trying to have a life. The cat food could’ve waited!

But yes, StarWars.com explained:

Image: StarWars.com

With a heart-pounding drumbeat, Lucasfilm Games and Quantic Dream, the award-winning video game studio and publisher, unveiled Star Wars Eclipse with a world premiere cinematic reveal trailer at The Game Awards 2021… As the first video game to be set in the era of The High Republic, the multimedia initiative that launched with publishing earlier this year, Star Wars Eclipse will feature an original story and unique new characters, each with their own paths, abilities, and roles to play in the tapestry of events that could alter the carefully balanced peace in an uncharted section of the Outer Rim.

Meanwhile, the always-on target Jordan Maison said “I told you so” (’cause he did):

And, of course, Mollie and Alex Damon have a reaction video tee’d up.

I’ll add that here whenever it hits….

About Post Author

John Bishop

A graduate of Boston U. and Northeastern University, John Bishop, became the beat reporter for BostonBruins.com before the Boston Bruins 2006-07 NHL hockey season. While with the Black & Gold, “^BISH” traveled North America and Europe to cover the team’s every move via laptop, blog, and smartphone. The co-author of two books, “Bygone Boston” and “Full 60 to History: The Inside Story of the 2011 Stanley Cup Champion Boston Bruins,” John also covered the XXI Olympic Winter Games in Vancouver in 2010 and the Bs 2011 Stanley Cup championship run and banner raising before taking a faculty/communications position at a prep school outside Boston in 2013. He lives with his wife Andrea, and sons Jack, Scott, and Luke, in central Massachusetts.

See author's posts

Leave a Reply

More Stories

2 min read

Amandla Stenberg Rumored to Lead Star Wars Disney+ Series ‘The Acolyte’

December 8, 2021 Skyler Shuler
3 min read

Emerald City Comic Con Draws Massive Crowds

December 5, 2021 Josh Sharpe
2 min read

Disney Removes Promo for ‘Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser’ After Negative Reception

December 5, 2021 Jordan Simmons

You may have missed

2 min read

Captain Carter Is Getting Her Own Comic Book!

December 11, 2021 Dempsey Pillot
2 min read

RUMOR: ‘Moon Knight’ To Be Marvel’s Bloodiest Show Yet

December 11, 2021 Dempsey Pillot
2 min read

RUMOR: Charlie Cox’s Daredevil To Appear In Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk’

December 11, 2021 Dempsey Pillot
2 min read

New Poster For ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Reveals a New Look at Jane Foster’s Thor

December 11, 2021 Skyler Shuler