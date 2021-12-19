Spider-Man: No Way Home: Third Largest Domestic Opening of All Time

The Hollywood Reporter and others are posting about Spidey’s Star Wars-level opening…

For those of us who haven’t yet seen the film (whether because of COVID shutdowns or, um, real-life), the news that Spider-Man: No Way Home registered a seismic-level opening during premiere weekend is no shock.

Nobody will stop talking about it (or refrain from spoilers). However, I digress. The story here is the headline for The Hollywood Reporter:

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Soars to Record $253M U.S. Opening, $587M Globally

Pamela McClintock posted:

Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home spun a record-breaking web in its box office debut, grossing $253 million from 4,336 theaters to secure the third-biggest domestic opening of all time…

McClintock added, “Overseas… the movie also made history, grossing $334.2 million for a global total of $587.2 million (without China).

BTW, McClintock added, “That’s the No. 3 global opening ever, not adjusted for inflation.”

Meanwhile, Forbes’ Hollywood analyst Scott Mendelson wrote, “Spider-Man: No Way Home did whatever a spider could and just demolished any preconceived notions about how much a major theatrical blockbuster could gross in these pandemic-era times… exactly on par with the mid-December debuts of The Force Awakens ($247 million from a $119 million Friday), Rogue One ($155 million/$75 million), The Last Jedi ($220 million/$105 million) and The Rise of Skywalker ($177 million/$90 million).

“In just a weekend, it’s already the biggest-grossing domestic earner since Rise of Skywalker ($515 million) two years ago.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home currently owns a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes “Tomatometer” with an accompanying 99% audience score.

