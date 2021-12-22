‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ and ‘Encanto’ Lead Annie Awards 2022 Nominations

ASIFA-Hollywood announced the nominations for its 49th Annie Awards for animation on Tuesday, and Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon is leading the charge with ten nominations. Encanto is also in the mix with nine nominations. Also nabbing nominations for The Walt Disney Company is Pixar’s Luca with eight nominations.

Disney will be facing some competition though, as it was a great year for animation from other studios with Netflix’s The Mitchells vs The Machines and Studio Chizu’s Belle. You can take a look at the nominations below.

Best Feature

Encanto, Walt Disney Animation Studios

Luca, Pixar Animation Studios

Raya and the Last Dragon, Walt Disney Animation Studios

Sing 2, Illumination

The Mitchells vs. The Machines, Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Best Indie Feature

Belle, Studio Chizu / Distributed by GKIDS

Flee, Final Cut For Real, Sun Creature, Vivement Lundi !, MostFilm, Mer Film, VICE, Left HandFilms, Participant

Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko, STUDIO 4oC / Distributed by GKIDS

Pompo the Cinephile, CLAP Animation Studio / Distributed by GKIDS

The Summit of the Gods, Julianne Films, Folivari and Mélusine Productions Present In co-production with France 3 Cinéma and Auvergne-Rhône- Alpes Cinéma in association with Wild Bunch in association with Palatine Etoile 17, Cinémage 14, Indéfilms 8 for Netflix

Best Special Production

For Auld Lang Syne, WildBrain Studios in association with Apple

La Vie de Château, Films Grand Huit in association with Miyu Productions

Mum Is Pouring Rain, Laïdak Films & Dandelooo

Namoo, Baobab Studios

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, STUDIO MIR for Netflix

Best Short Subject

Bestia, Trebol 3 Producciones, MALEZA Estudio

Easter Eggs, Animal Tank / Brecht Van Elslande

MAALBEEK, Films Grand Huit Films à Vif

Night Bus, Joe Hsieh Independent Production

Steakhouse, Finta Film, Fabian & Fred, RTV Slovenija, Miyu Productions

Best Sponsored

A Future Begins, Nexus Studios

Fleet Foxes – Featherweight, Sing-Sing

The Good Guest Guide to Japan, Airbnb / Chromosphere

Tiptoe & The Flying Machine, Nexus Studios

Wandavision – “Don’t Touch that Dial” Title Sequence, Titmouse Inc.

Best TV/Media – Preschool

Ada Twist, Scientist Episode: Twelve Angry Birds, Laughing Wild, Higher Ground Productions, Wonder Worldwide, Netflix

MUPPET BABIES Episode: GONZO-RELLA, ODDBOT INC

ODO Episode: Doddle Song

Sixteen South and Letko

Stillwater

Episode: Crossing Over / Kind of Blue

Scholastic Entertainment / Gaumont / Polygon Pictures in association with Apple

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum Episode: I am Ella Fitzgerald, 9 Story Media Group / Brown Bag Films

Best TV/Media – Children

Amphibia Episode: True Colors, Walt Disney Television Animation

Carmen Sandiego Episode: The Himalayan Rescue Caper, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix

Dug Days Episode: Science, Pixar Animation Studios

Maya and the Three Episode: The Sun and the Moon, A Netflix Series

We the People Episode: Active Citizenship, Laughing Wild, Higher Ground Productions, Netflix

Best TV/Media – General Audience

Arcane Episode: When These Walls Come Tumbling Down, A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Bob’s Burgers Episode: Fingers-loose, 20th TV/ Bento Box Animation

Love, Death + Robots Episode: Ice, Blur Studio for Netflix

Star Wars: Visions Episode: The Duel, Kamikaze Douga

Tuca & Bertie Episode: The Dance, The Tornante Company

Best Student Film

A Film About A Pudding

Student director: Roel Van Beek

Student producer: Jack Pollington

School: National Film and Television School, UK

HOPE

Student director: Ryoma Leneuf & Gabriel Martinez

Student producer: Nicolas Daguin, Guillaume Uchoa, Arthur Bollia, Benjamin Autour

School: New3dge

I Am A Pebble

Student director: Yasmine Bresson and Maxime Le Chapelain

Student producer: Coline Moire

School: ESMA

Night of the Living Dread

Student director: Ida Melum

Student producer: Danielle Goff

School: National Film and Television School, UK

Slouch

Student director: Michael Bohnenstingl

Student producer:

Michael Bohnenstingl

School: Filmakademie Baden- Württemberg GmbH

Best FX – TV/Media

Arcane

Episode: Oil and Water

Guillaume Degroote, Frederic Macé, Jérôme Dupré, Aurélien Ressencourt, Martin Touzé

A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

FX Production Company: Fortiche Productions

Castlevania

Episode: The Endings

Tam Lu, Adam Deats, Sam Deats

Frederator Studios for Netflix

FX Production Company:

Powerhouse Animation Studios

Maya and the Three Episode: The Sun and the Moon

A Netflix Series

Alexander Feigin, Graham Wiebe, Pradeep Mynam, Michael Sun, Sergen Eren

FX Production Company:

Tangent Animation Studios

Shaun The Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

Episode: Broadcast Special

Jim Lewis

Aardman for Netflix

FX Production Company:

Aardman

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Episode: Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Greg Lev, Brandon Tyra, Prakash Dcunha, Vincent Chou, Chen Ling

DreamWorks Animation

FX Production Company:

DreamWorks Animation, CGCG Inc. and Original Force Ltd.

Best FX – Feature

Belle

Studio Chizu / Distributed by GKIDS

Ryo Horibe, Yohei Shimozawa,

FX Production Company: Studio Chizu / Digital Frontier

Encanto, Walt Disney Animation Studios

Alex Moaveni, Dimitri Berberov, Bruce Wright, Scott Townsend, Dale Mayeda

Raya and the Last Dragon, Walt Disney Animation Studios

Peter De Mund, Cong Wang, Robert Bennett, Joel Einhorn, Debbie Carlson

The Mitchells vs. The Machines, Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

FX Production Company: Sony Pictures Imageworks

Christopher Logan, Man-Louk Chin,

Devdatta Nerurkar, Pav Grochola, Filippo Maccari

Vivo, Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

FX Production Company: Sony Pictures Imageworks

Martin Furness, Stephanie Molk, Lucy Maxian, Nachiket Pujari, Theodor Vandernoot,

Best Character Animation – TV/Media

Arcane

Episode: The Monster You Created, A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Lea Chervet

Love, Death + Robots Episode: All Through the House, Blur Studio for Netflix

Dan Gill

Namoo

Episode: Namoo Animated Short

Baobab Studios, Jon Paul Brower

Ultra City Smiths Episode: The Little Baby Hand Pinky Grip, Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, Elephant Pictures, AMC Studios

Ghazal Tahernia

We the People

Episode: Active Citizenship

A Netflix Original Series / Higher Ground Productions, Stephen Loveluck

Best Character Animation – Feature

Encanto, Walt Disney Animation Studios

Dave Hardin

Luca, Pixar Animation Studios

Tarun Lak

Raya and the Last Dragon, Walt Disney Animation Studios

Jennifer Hager

The Boss Baby: Family Business, Dreamworks Animation

Ravi Kamble Govind

Wish Dragon, Netflix Presents A Columbia Pictures, Beijing Sparkle Roll Media Corporation, Tencent Pictures, Base Media Presentation / A Sony Pictures Animation Production, Ketan Adikhari

Best Character Animation – Live Action

Flora & Ulysses

Production Company: Disney FX Production Company: Framestore

Thomas Becker, Thiago Martins, Daniel Cavalcante, Philipp Winterstein, Victor Dinis

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Production Company: Marvel Entertainment

FX Production Company:

Weta Digital

Karl Rapley, Sebastian Trujillo, Richard John Moore, Merlin Bela, Wassilij Maertz, Pascal Raimbault

The Suicide Squad

Production Company: Warner Bros., Pictures

FX Production Company: Framestore

Meena Ibrahim, Alvise Avati, Nicholas Cabana, Adam Goldstein, Lea Vera Toro

The Tomorrow War

Production Company: Paramount Pictures

FX Production Company: Weta Digital

Carmelo Leggiero, Florent Limouzin, Cajun Hylton, Dave Clayton, Michel Alencar Magalhaes,

Y: The Last Man

Production Company:

FX Productions

FX Production Company:

Industrial Light & Magic

Best Character Animation – Video Game

Disney Wonderful Worlds, Ludia

It Takes Two, Hazelight Studios

Hazelight Animation Team

Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Ember Lab

Ember Lab Animation Team

Madrid Noir, Atlas V No Ghost

Aziz Kocanaogullari

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Insomniac Games

Best Character Design – TV/Media

Arcane

Episode: Some Mysteries Better Left Unsolved

A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Evan Monteiro

Batman: The Long Halloween Part One Episode: Broadcast Special, Warner Bros. Animation

Otto Schmidt

Kid Cosmic

Episode: The Rings of Power, A Netflix Original Series

Craig McCracken

Maya and the Three Episode: The Sun and the Moon, A Netflix Series

Jorge R. Gutierrez

Yuki 7

Episode: They Called Her Number Seven

Chromosphere

Keiko Murayama

Best Character Design – Feature

Luca, Pixar Animation Studios

Deanna Marsigliese

Raya and the Last Dragon, Walt Disney Animation Studios

Ami Thompson

Ron’s Gone Wrong, Locksmith Animation Ltd/ 20th Century Studios

Julien Bizet

The Mitchells vs. The Machines, Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Lindsey Olivares

Vivo, Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Joe Moshier

Best Direction – TV/ Media

Amphibia

Episode: True Colors, Walt Disney Television Animation

Jenn Strickland, Kyler Spears

Arcane

Episode: The Monster You Created, A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Pascal Charue, Arnaud Delord, Barthelemy Maunoury

Crossing Swords Episode: Tent Pitching

Stoopid Buddy Stoodios in association with Sony Pictures Television,

John Harvatine, Brad Schaffer, Ethan Marak

Hilda and the Mountain King Episode: Broadcast Special,

Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks

Andy Coyle

Maya and the Three Episode: The Sun and the Moon, A Netflix Series

Jorge R. Gutierrez

19 Best Direction – Feature

Belle, Studio Chizu / Distributed by GKIDS

Mamoru Hosoda

Encanto, Walt Disney Animation Studios

Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Charise Castro Smith

Flee, Final Cut For Real, Sun Creature, Vivement Lundi !, MostFilm, Mer Film, VICE, Left HandFilms, Participant

Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Kenneth Ladekjær

Luca, Pixar Animation Studios

Enrico Casarosa

The Mitchells vs. The Machines, Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Mike Rianda,

Jeff Rowe

Best Music – TV/ Media

Blush

Episode: Broadcast Short Film

Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation

Joy Ngiaw

Hilda and the Mountain King Episode: Broadcast Special, Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks

Ryan Carlson

Maya and the Three Episode: The Sun and the Moon,

A Netflix Series

Tim Davies, Gustavo Santaolalla

Mila

Episode: Broadcast Short Film,

PepperMax Films, Pixel Cartoon, IbiscusMedia, Cinesite, Aniventure

Flavio Gargano

Mira, Royal Detective Episode: The Eid Mystery, Wild Canary Animation

Amritha Vaz, Matthew Tishler, Jeannie Lurie

Best Music – Feature

Encanto, Walt Disney Animation Studios

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Germaine Franco

Luca

Pixar Animation Studios

Dan Romer

Poupelle of Chimney Town, Yoshimoto Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Youki Kojima, Yuta Bandoh

Raya and the Last Dragon, Walt Disney Animation Studios

James Newton Howard, Jhené Aiko

Vivo, Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix,

Alex Lacamoire, Lin-Manuel Miranda

Best Production Design – TV/Media

Arcane

Episode: Happy Progress Day!

A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Julien Gorgel, Aymeric Kevin, Arnaud Baudry

Arlo the Alligator Boy Episode: Broadcast Special, Netflix Presents A Ryan Crego Film

Israel Sanchez, Tania Franco, Margaret Wuller, Michelle Haejung Park, Kayla Jones,

Love, Death + Robots Episode: Ice, Blur Studio for Netflix

Robert Valley

Maya and the Three Episode: The Sun and the Moon, A Netflix Series

Jorge R. Gutierrez, Paul Sullivan, Gerald de Jesus, Richard Chen

Yuki 7

Episode: They Called Her Number Seven

Chromosphere Team

Best Production Design – Feature

Belle, Studio Chizu / Distributed by GKIDS

Tomm Moore, Pareja Ross Stewart, Alice Dieudonné, Almu Redondo, Maria Pareja

Raya and the Last Dragon, Walt Disney Animation Studios

Paul Felix, Mingjue Helen Chen, Cory Loftis

Ron’s Gone Wrong, Locksmith Animation/ 20th Century Studios

Aurélien Predal Till Nowak, Nathan Crowley

The Mitchells vs. The Machines, Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Lindsey Olivares, Toby Wilson, Dave Bleich

Vivo, Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix,

Carlos Zaragoza, Wendell Dalit, Andy Harkness

Best Storyboarding – TV/Media

Arcane

Episode: When These Walls Come Tumbling Down

A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Simon Andriveau

Invincible

Episode: Where I Really Come From

Amazon Studios

Jay Baker

Kid Cosmic

Episode: The Big Win

A Netflix Original Series

Justin Nichols

Love, Death + Robots Episode: Pop Squad, Blur Studio for Netflix

Jennifer Yuh Nelson

The Ghost and Molly McGee Episode: All Systems No

Walt Disney Television Animation

Johnny Castuciano

Best Storyboarding – Feature

Encanto, Walt Disney Animation Studios

Jason Hand

Raya and the Last Dragon, Walt Disney Animation Studios

Luis Logam

Spirit Untamed, DreamWorks Animation

Gary Graham

The Addams Family 2, Jackal Group / Glickmania

Steven Garcia

Vivo, Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Carlos Romero

Best Voice Acting – TV/Media

Arcane

Episode: When These Walls Come Tumbling Down

A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Ella Purnell

Arlo the Alligator Boy Episode: Broadcast Special, Netflix Presents A Ryan Crego Film

Michael J. Woodard

Centaurworld

Episode: Johnny Teatimes Be Best Competition: A Quest for the Sash, A Netflix Original Series / Sketchshark Productions

Parvesh Cheena

DC Super Hero Girls Episode: #EnterNightSting, Warner Bros. Animation

Kimberly Brooks

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Episode: Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, DreamWorks Animation

Charlie Saxton

Best Voice Acting – Feature

Encanto, Walt Disney Animation Studios

John Leguizamo

Encanto, Walt Disney Animation Studios

Stephanie Beatriz

Luca, Pixar Animation Studios

Jack Dylan Grazer

Raya and the Last Dragon, Walt Disney Animation Studios

Kelly Marie Tran

The Mitchells vs. The Machines, Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Abbi Jacobson

Best Writing – TV/ Media

Arcane

Episode: The Monster You Created, A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Christian Linke, Alex Yee

Maya and the Three Episode: Chapter 4: The Skull, Netflix

Silvia Olivas, Jorge R. Guitterez

Muppet Babies Episode: Gonzo-Rella, OddBot Inc.

Ghia Godfree

The Mighty Ones Episode: Berry’s Pet Threat, DreamWorks Animation

Jillian Goldfluss, Erica Jones, Nicolette Wood

Tuca & Bertie Episode: Planteau

The Tornante Company

Lisa Hanawalt

Best Writing – Feature

Belle, Studio Chizu

Mamoru Hosoda

Flee, Final Cut For Real, Sun Creature, Vivement Lundi !, MostFilm, Mer Film, VICE, Left HandFilms, Participant

Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Amin Nawabi

Luca, Pixar Animation Studios

Jesse Andrews, Mike Jones

Raya and the Last Dragon, Walt Disney Animation Studios

Qui Nguyen, Adele Lim

The Mitchells vs. The Machines, Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Mike Rianda, Jeff Rowe

Best Editorial – TV/ Media

Amphibia

Episode: True Colors

Walt Disney Television Animation

Jennifer Calbi , David Vasquez, Julie Anne Lau, Yoonah Yim, Andrew Sorcini

Arlo the Alligator Boy Episode: Broadcast Special, Netflix Presents A Ryan Crego Film

Steve Downs

Love, Death + Robots Episode: Pop Squad, Blur Studio for Netflix

Julian Clarke, Matt Mariska, Valerian Zamel, Brian Swanson, Ky Kenyon

Tom and Jerry in New York Episode: Billboard Jumble, Warner Bros. Animation

Michael D’Ambrosio, Jeff Small

What If…?

Episode: What If…Ultron Won?

Marvel Studios

Joel Fisher, Graham Fisher, Sharia Davis, Basuki Juwono, Adam Spieckerman

Best Editorial – Feature

Encanto, Walt Disney Animation Studios

Jeremy Milton, John Wheeler, Pace Paulsen, Brian Estrada

Flee, Final Cut For Real, Sun Creature, Vivement Lundi !, MostFilm, Mer Film, VICE, Left HandFilms, Participant

Janus Billeskov Jansen

Luca, Pixar Animation Studios

Catherine Apple, Jason Hudak, Jennifer Jew, Tim Fox, David Suther

Raya and the Last Dragon, Walt Disney Animation Studios

Fabienne Rawley, Shannon Stein, Todd Fulkerson, Rick Hammel, Brian Millman

The Mitchells vs. The Machines, Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Greg Levitan, Collin Wightman, T.J. Young, Tony Ferdinand, Bret Allen

Celebrating excellence in animation since 1972, the Annie Awards will be presented on Feb. 26, 2022. You can check out our reviews for Raya and the Last Dragon, Encanto, and more here.

