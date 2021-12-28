RUMOR: Black Bolt To Appear In ‘Doctor Strange 2’

Your eyes do not deceive you.

According to Fandomwire, another iteration of the Inhuman Black Bolt is slated appear in the highly anticipated Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness next year.

The site claims sources close to production confirmed that the character will be a member of the Illuminati. For those unfamiliar with the comics, the Illuminati is an organization comprised of several key heroes that acts to keep the world in order. It’s believed that the versions of both Black Bolt and the Illuminati that might be introduced in the film will have a similar mission, except aimed at maintaining order throughout the multiverse.

Other heroes who have been members of the Illuminati include Professor X and Mister Fantastic. While there are rumblings that both will also appear in the film, just like this rumor, we urge you to take all unconfirmed information floating around the web with a grain of salt.

Now, it’s unclear if Anson Mount, the actor who portrayed the character on the ill-fated and critically panned Inhumans TV series on ABC will return to play the character or if he will be recast (or has already been recast). Regardless if he does, it doesn’t seem likely that the version audiences could meet is the same version from the show.

At one point, when there were plans for an Inhumans film, it was believed that Vin Diesel would play the role.

Despite already having a role voicing Groot in the MCU, the casting could have worked because Black Bolt is mostly known for his physicality in the comics. Because his voice emits a destructive shockwave that has been known to kill and level entire cities, Black Bolt often communicates through sign language or an interpreter.

Fandomwire also clarified that while recent reshoots were done to add several new cameos, Black Bolt’s inclusion in the film had been planned from the beginning. World-renowned scooper Daniel Richtman also confirmed that he had heard of plans for Black Bolt to appear in the film; however, he doesn’t know if those plans fall through or evolved into another character appearance altogether.

We’ll just have to wait until May 6, 2022 to find out. That’s when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness projects into theaters.

SOURCES: Fandomwire, Daniel Richtman

