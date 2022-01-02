‘Spider-Man: No Way’ Enters Top 10 Highest Grossing Films at Domestic Box Office

Another week another milestone for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Sony and Marvel’s smash hit added another $52.7 million at the domestic box office over the holiday weekend to become the tenth highest grossing film at the domestic box office of all-time. The film has now grossed $609.9 million through Sunday, just passing Pixar’s Incredibles 2, which grossed $608.5 million.

Worldwide Spider-Man: No Way Home has grossed $1.25 billion which makes it the seventeenth highest grossing film of all-time. The film is expected to move into fifteenth place as it is projected to pass Frozen 2 $1.26 billion and Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom $1.3 billion this coming week. What makes this even more remarkable aside from a pandemic that is still ongoing, No Way Home is hitting these numbers without a release in China yet. When the film hit China it is expected to add an additional $250 million to its worldwide total, which would skyrocket the newest Spidey film into the top ten highest grossing films of all-time.

A fourth Tom Holland Spider-Man film is already in development, with two additional movie rumored. Also rumored, is a Spider-Man project with Andrew Garfield. Garfield is the shining star of No Way Home to many fans, sparking a cry for an Amazing Spider-Man 3. Multiple rumors state that Garfield would return to take on the Sinister Six and possibly be the Spider-Man connected to Tom Hardy’s Venom. The studio has yet to address any of these rumors at this time.

With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Directed by Jon Watts, who will next move on to direct Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, the film stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man alongside Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, Tony Revolori, Marisa Tomei, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters now.

