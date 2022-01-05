How To Watch the Multi-verse MCU Films in Timeline Order

I know most of you know the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline order for the films/television shows. But what if we included the adjoining multi-versal films? I’ve been working on this list for a couple weeks now and I think I finally have a consistent timeline that makes sense in the universe. Take a look below on how to watch the 39-film/TV conglomerate that is the multi-verse MCU. This list only goes up to Spider-Man: No Way Home.
I’ve added the year in which the films take place; however, there are some that aren’t that clear. So, I researched and came up with, where I think, these movies take place.
Please note this is MY list and it can be subject to change based on how you see fit.
Captain America: The First Avenger (1942/2011)
Captain Marvel (1995)
Spider-Man (2002)
Spider-Man 2 (2004)
Spider-Man 3 (2007)
Iron Man (2008)
The Incredible Hulk (2008)
Iron Man 2 (2010)
Thor (2011)
The Avengers (2012)
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)
Iron Man 3 (2013)
Thor: The Dark World (2014)
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)
Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)
Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
Guardians of the Galaxy 2 (2014)
Daredevil (2015)
Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)
Ant-Man (2015)
Captain America: Civil War (2016)
Black Widow (2016)
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2016/2017)
Doctor Strange (2016)
Thor: Ragnarok (2017)
Black Panther (2018)
Venom (2018)
Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021)
Avengers: End Game (2018/2023)
WandaVision (2023)
Loki (2012/2023)
Shang-Chi (2023)
Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2023)
Eternals (5,000 BC/2024)
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2024)
Spider-Man: No Way Home (2024)
Hawkeye (2024)
So that completes my list. You can find the Letterboxd list here: https://boxd.it/eJEAg
Again, I need to preface that this is where I think all of these films take place.
Enjoy this MCU Multi-Verse Timeline and give it a shot yourself!
