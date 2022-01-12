‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Completes Reshoots

Towards the end of last year, Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness went back for six weeks of extensive reshoots. Today, it has been revealed that the reshoots have been completed.

While speaking with Deadline, star Benedict Cumberbatch revealed that production and reshoots have been completed, and that he’s excited for the world to see the newest Doctor Strange film following the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, “I’m thrilled at the reaction to the teaser trailer at the end of Spider-Man; I’m thrilled at the reaction that film’s been having. I mean, it’s been a bit of a moment, to be honest.”

It is unknown, what the reshoots were intended for, but some of the biggest speculation is that they were to include some new cameos. There are tons of rumors circulating the project when it comes to these cameos, everything from including the X-Men to Ben Affleck’s Daredevil. Now, these aren’t rumors tbe studio will ever address, but after everything we saw in Spider-Man: No Way Home, nothing is too crazy to be true.

The door of the multiverse, full of mystery and madness, opens. Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called “the Multiverse.” To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.

Directed by Sam Raimi, the film also stars Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlberg, Adam Hugill, Yenifer Molina, Bruce Campbell, Laura Dern, and Victoria Stirling.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to hit theaters on May 6, 2022.

