From ‘Shang-Chi’ To ‘West Side Story’, Disney Snags Several SAG Noms

Earlier this week, Disney won big at the Golden Globes. Between West Side Story taking one of the night’s top honors and smaller wins by its network and streaming divisions – FX with Pose and Hulu with Dopesick respectively – it seemed as if the studio was poised to have a remarkable remaining awards season.

The nominations for the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards announced Wednesday reaffirmed that.

While all the awards are geared towards acting, there were less nominations all around. However, the nominations the studio did get are all in major categories.

The biggest two nominations, by far, went to Ariana DeBose and Cate Blanchett for their supporting performances in 20th Century Studios’ West Side Story and Nightmare Alley‘s respective remakes. While the latter is somewhat surprising, the former is currently eyed as the favorite to win the Academy Award, especially after already winning the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress.

Being that actors make up most of the guild’s voting body and are also responsible for voting for the Academy’s acting awards, whoever wins the major acting SAG awards usually goes on to win the equivalent Oscar. So we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

Two of the studio’s major blockbusters, Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings also nabbed nominations for Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture.

On the streaming front, there were also several acting nominations announced for the performances by Michael Keaton, Elisabeth Moss, Elle Fanning, Steve Martin, and Martin Short.

Similar to DeBose, after winning big at this year’s Golden Globes, Keaton was nominated once again for his lead role in Hulu’s Dopesick.

Moss and Fanning were nominated for their work in The Handmaid’s Tale and The Great respectively. This, while Martin and Short (confusing, right?) received recognition for the roles in Only Murders In The Building and were simultaneously nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series. It should be interesting to see who will take the award, especially if either wins.

The Handmaid’s Tale, The Great, and Only Murders In The Building also nabbed acting ensemble awards.

You can check out the full list of nominations here.

The 28th SAG Awards® will be nationally simulcast LIVE on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

