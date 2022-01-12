Report: Disney+ Katee Sackhoff Bo-Katan Series in the Works

According to That Hashtag Show, the “Favloniverse” looks to expand with a Mandalorian “princess” as the center of a new spin-off series….

As a big fan of Battlestar Galactica, I was thrilled when Katee Sackhoff found a role as Bo-Katan in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels.

Katee Sackhoff as Starbuck. Image: NBCUniversal.

I was even more excited when Sackhoff jumped from voice acting to live-action with The Mandalorian (fulfilling a prophecy of Master Filoni).

Now, as I hope against hope that Katee joins Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand on Tatooine for The Book of Boba Fett, I am thrilled to hear that Sackhoff might have her own Star Wars series in the offing.

Bo-Katan. Image: Lucasfilm.

The Rumor

That Hashtag Show reported:

The series will take place after The Mandalorian – Season 3;

Katan had a major role in the now shelved Rangers of the New Republic (thanks Gina);

Some of the storylines could find themselves in this new series.

ThatHastagShow.com’s Nick Santos mused:

Katee Sackhoff. Image: Disney+.

My sources shared that this series will take place after The Mandalorian (Season 3). However, considering The Book Of Boba Fett’s use of flashback scenes, I would also expect some flashbacks… No other story details or characters are confirmed at this time. Although being a Star Wars Disney+ series, don’t expect it to exist in a vacuum, canonically speaking.

Expand the Favloniverse

Meanwhile, The Book of Boba Fett remains must-see TV and a worthy interlude between seasons of The Mandalorian; that’s especially since I wouldn’t be surprised if any number of Beskar-clad warriors happen to find Boba’s back in ensuing episodes.

Moreover, and regardless of its connection to existing stories, Bo-Katan and her sister Satine played pivotal roles in the history of the Star Wars universe. And given their connection to so many other characters (cough, Obi-Wan, cough, Ahsoka), it feels like a sensible move to fill in the gaps.

Notably, Star Wars begins to dabble in other timelines and looks to make more sense of established stories.

“Careful, princess…” Indeed.

Image: Lucasfilm

