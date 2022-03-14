Watch The First 10 Minutes Of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Online Now, Including An Extended Clip With Matt Murdock

After one hell of a box office run, and officially becoming the third highest-grossing domestic film of all time, Spider-Man: No Way Home will finally be available to own this week. Ahead of its official release on digital tomorrow, Sony has released the first 10 minutes of Spider-Man: No Way Home via IGN.

While most people have seen the film by now, and might not care, this opening contains brand new footage previously not released in theaters. More specifically, the new opening contains an extended scene with Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock a.k.a Daredevil.

This proves that Murdock’s initial appearance in the film was meant to be more than just a mere cameo.

Curious to see what else the interaction between Peter and him entailed? You can check out the new, more flushed out opening down below:

In case you’ve been living under a rock, have not seen the movie, or do not know whatt it’s about the synopsis for the film is as follows:

Our friendly neighborhood hero’s identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange to help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.

Directed by Watts and starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, Jamie Foxx, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield. Spider-Man: No Way Home is the first Hollywood tentpole to do pre-pandemic-level business. The film is also on track to win an honorary Oscar.

