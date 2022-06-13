The DisInsider

‘Loki’ Season 2 Begins Filming

Skyler Shuler June 13, 2022

Marvel Studios’ Disney+ series, Loki, has begun filming on its second season. Production is taking place in the UK at Pinewood Studios. Cinematographer Isaac Bauman took to Instagram to share the news with the caption, “Day 1, Just the beginning…:”.

Bauman shared the image via his Instagram story but has since vanished. We are not sure if that decision was by personal choice or by Marvel Studios, but the June start date for Loki season 2 has been set for quite some time now. Thankfully, Twitter user @enchantcrs shared the image for all to see.

Tom Hiddleston returns as the titular God of Mischief. Owen Wilson and Gugu Mbatha-Raw are also confirmed to be returning. Mbatha-Raw previously revealed in an interview with GMA that she’ll be returning as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, and Hiddleston has told Jimmy Kimmel that the whole cast is back, so expect to see more familiar faces. Just recently, Eugene Cordero, who appeared in the first season as the TVA’s Secretary Casey, has confirmed he will be reprising his role.

Details on Loki season two are being kept under wraps. Moon Knight directing duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorehead are set to direct the six-episode series. Hot off Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Michael Waldron returns as head writer on the series.

Season one of Marvel Studios’ Loki, the series sees the mercurial villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) resumes his role as the God of Mischief, takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

