Runtime Revealed For ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, Tix Now On Sale

This morning tickets finally went on sale for Marvel’s next theatrical film, Thor: Love and Thunder. While you can purchase tickets here and here, when you do you might notice something shocking about the film: it’s “short”.

Now, figuratively speaking, it’s not an hour long, but it is one of the shortest entries in the MCU in years. According to nearly all the ticketing websites, the film will clock in at just under 2 hours. More specifically, it’s 1 hour and 59 minutes. That’s including post-credit scenes. So, give or take, the feature will really be about 1 hour and 45 minutes.

With this film teasing an action-packed exploration across the cosmos, it seemed like it could be longer. Still, we shouldn’t judge a film based on its runtime as the quality is ultimately what matters most alongside how well-paced and balanced the story is within that time frame.

I mean one of the best, recent examples of an epic film packed into a tight runtime is Christopher Nolan’s epic war film Dunkirk. Believe it or not, it’s only 1 hour and 46 minutes long!

Some of the best films ever made such as Rashomon and The Lion King are barely an hour and a half long. Of course, we’ll just have to wait a few more weeks to see if the film makes effective use of every single minute in the final product.

Although the film is expected to follow the soryline from Jason Aaron‘s Thor run, in which Jane Foster proves herself worthy of wielding Mjölnir and takes up the mantle of God of Thunder, it’s official synopsis is as follows:

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame (in 2019), Thor attempts to find inner peace, but must return to action and recruit Valkyrie, Korg, and Jane Foster—who has become the Mighty Thor—to stop Gorr the God Butcher from eliminating all gods.

Direcred by Taika Waititi, aside from Portman, the film features the return of franchise stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and sees the addition of Academy Award Winner Christian Bale as the Gorr the God Butcher.

The Guardians of the Galaxy stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Pom Klementieff, and Sean Gunn will also appear, while Jamie Alexander, Jeff Goldblum, and Russell Crowe will also have roles, alongside Sam Neill, Matt Damon, and Melissa McCarthy who will have cameos.

