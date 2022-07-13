The Russo Bros Want To Helm Marvel’s ‘Secret Wars’ Film

Since the release of Captain America: Winter Soldier, The Russo Brothers have become slowly some of the most successful and sought-after visionaries in Hollywood. In the three years since Avengers: Endgame, they’ve branched out and attempted more niche genre projects including last year’s Cherry and the upcoming cat-and-mouse thriller The Gray Man.

While it would seem that they are trying to distance themselves away from the superhero genre, in a recent interview with Deadline the duo explained that’s actually the furthest thing from the truth. In fact, they’re hoping Marvel picks them to adapt its Secret Wars project – that is, whenever the studios decides to finally make it.

Speaking with the outlet at the red carpet premiere of The Gray Man, Joe Russo spoke candidly about returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his brother.

“Our love for Marvel is based on the books that we read, and the books that we fall in love with the one series that you know,” Russo said. “We adored growing up with Secret Wars.”

He added that he and his brother welcomed the challenge of creating something bigger than the incredibly ambitious two-parter that capped the Infinity Saga, but would still need some time to figure out the logistics of how to outdo themselves . He said. “[Secret Wars] is incredibly ambitious. It would be bigger than Infinity War and Endgame, but it’s a massive undertaking. And, you know, those two movies were, very, very hard to make.”

“Trying to imagine making another two movies even bigger than those two? We’re gonna have to sleep on that,” he concluded.

So it’s not so much a “no” as it is a “how”. This is the event film the Russos have always dreamed of making, after all. While there are rumors that a Secret Wars project of some sort is in development at Disney, even if the Russos are on Marvel’s shortlist to return and helm it, it will probably come down to if the brothers have figured out a way to up the ante from Endgame.

For those who aren’t familiar with the original Secret Wars storyline, it revolves around a massive cosmic contest where several heroes and villains are assembled to face off against each other on a planet known as Battleworld. The title was later reused for a 2015 storyline which revolved around the destruction of multiple universes.

Though the latter series would probably fit in with what the multiversal theme Phase 4 has already set up, it would also be interesting to see so many of our favorite heroes face off in a Mortal Kombat-esque scenario too. Because Kevin Feige is infamous for saying that he plans stories out years in advance, anything is possible.

