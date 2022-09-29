Freya Allan to Star in ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’

Hot off her role in the Netflix hit series The Witcher, Freya Allan has signed on to star in 20th Century Studios’ next Planet of the Apes movie Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Deadline has learned.

Allan joins previously announced actor Owen Teague. The trade also reports that Peter Macron has also joined the cast. Teague will play the main ape, while Allan will play the human lead after several auditions of a reportedly long and patient casting process. Allan won the role after an audition with director Wes Ball.

Production on the film is expected to start next month. This film starts an all-new chapter in the Planet of the Apes saga, picking up many years after the conclusion of 2017’s Andy Serkis-led War for the Planet of the Apes. The screenplay is by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, and Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison. Joe Hartwick Jr., Jaffa, Silver, and Jason Reed are the film’s producers with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping exec producing.

Image: 20th Century Studios

“Planet of the Apes is one of the most iconic and storied science fiction franchises in film history, as well as being an indelible part of our studio’s legacy. With ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ we are privileged to continue the series’ tradition of imaginative, thought-provoking cinema, and can’t wait to share Wes’ extraordinary vision for this new chapter with audiences in 2024.” Steve Asbell, President of 20th Century Studios

Freya Allan is best known for her role as Princess Cirilla of Cintra in the Netflix series The Witcher opposite Henry Cavill. She also appears as young Sam in the 2021 film Gunpowder Milkshake and as the younger version of The Widow in the AMC series Into the Badlands. Up next Allan will star in the horror film Baghead, alongside Ruby Barker and directed by Alberto Corredor.

