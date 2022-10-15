John Paesano Returning to Score Disney+’s ’Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules’

John Paesano, who composed the Disney+ animated movie Diary of a Wimpy Kid, is returning to to score the upcoming sequel Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules.
The riotous antics of angst-ridden, disaster prone, middle school student Greg Heffley continue in Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules, focusing this time around on his complicated relationship with older brother Rodrick. A spikey-haired high school student, Rodrick is lazy and undisciplined, and spends way too much time practicing with his rock band, Löded Diper. While he loves to torment Greg, he ultimately has a deep affection for his younger brother.
Written by book series author Jeff Kinney, Luke Cormican (Teen Titans Go!) takes over directing duties. Brady Noon, Ethan William Childress, Edward Asner, Chris Diamantopoulos, Erica Cerra, and Hunter Dillon are all set to return to the voice cast.
As for Paesano, he’s been quite busy working with The Walt Disney Company, he recently scored Disney+’s Cheaper By The Dozen, and is currently scoring the streamers upcoming animated movie Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again.
Film Music Reporter was first to report John Paesano’s involvement.
